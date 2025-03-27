This is the last broadcast from Radio Free California. It was sent out shortly before the station was taken off the air.

Unfortunately, only the last minute of the broadcast has been salvaged. It is a conversation between Valdemar Putin and Donald Trump.

Putin: We’ve really got to hang up.

Trump: I know, we’ve been on for hours.

Putin: Seems like minutes. Anyway, thanks for the Nato stuff.

Trump: And thank you for the invisible border with Canada idea.

Putin: I’ve got to get back to work. Bye.

The line is silent for a moment.

Putin: Did you hang up?

Trump: No.

Putin: Will you please hang up?

Trump: No, you please hang up.

Putin: Okay, we’ll both hang up on three. One, two, three.

The line is silent again.

Putin: Please, please hang up.

End of transmission.