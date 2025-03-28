Isla Vista Community Services District Expands Free Rental Housing Mediation Program to Include Legal Advice

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) proudly announces the expansion of its free Rental Housing Mediation Program, now offering legal advice in addition to mediation services. This enhancement strengthens the program’s ability to support Isla Vista tenants and landlords in resolving disputes effectively while ensuring compliance with local and state housing laws. The program team is bilingual in Spanish to ensure accessibility for residents.

The program provides a no-cost, confidential, and neutral service to help resolve housing-related conflicts, with professional mediators facilitating discussions to find mutually agreeable solutions. Now, with the addition of a legal advisor, community members also have access to expert legal guidance on topics such as tenant rights, lease agreements, eviction procedures, and fair housing laws.

Residents and landlords can seek mediation and legal advice for a variety of housing concerns, including:

Security deposit disputes – Getting a deposit returned or understanding deductions

– Getting a deposit returned or understanding deductions Issues with housemates – Conflicts over shared expenses, guest policies, or household responsibilities

– Conflicts over shared expenses, guest policies, or household responsibilities Rent payment concerns – Negotiating payment plans or addressing disputes over charges

– Negotiating payment plans or addressing disputes over charges Evictions – Understanding legal rights and options when facing eviction

– Understanding legal rights and options when facing eviction Property damage & maintenance – Resolving issues over repairs and damages

– Resolving issues over repairs and damages Lease agreement review – Understanding rental contracts and legal obligations

– Understanding rental contracts and legal obligations Housing law education – Learning about tenant protections, rental increases, and habitability standards

Residents and property owners in need of mediation or legal advice can access the program in several ways:

Submit a request by filling out the Rental Housing Support Form on the IVCSD website.

Get in touch by emailing islavistamediation@gmail.com or calling 805-770-2752 ext. 1.

Explore online resources, including tenant rights information, lease agreement templates, and best practices.

Attend a workshop or legal clinic, where community members can receive guidance on rental laws and conflict resolution.

This expansion is supported in part by a $5,000 grant from 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps’ office, allowing IVCSD to broaden its impact and reach more Isla Vista residents in need of housing support. The remainder of the funding comes from UCSB’s prior annual contributions. The program aligns with IVCSD’s mission to foster a safe, stable, and well-informed rental community by offering accessible conflict resolution and legal guidance.

“Housing disputes can be stressful and overwhelming. This expansion strengthens our commitment to housing stability by providing expert legal advice alongside trusted mediation services, all at no cost to the community,” said Sydney Castaneda, Assistant General Manager of IVCSD.

Residents are encouraged to reach out early before conflicts escalate, as mediation and legal advice can often prevent costly and prolonged disputes.For more information about the Free Rental Housing Mediation and Legal Advice Program, visit IVCSD’s website or contact islavistamediation@gmail.com.