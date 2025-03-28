Let’s face it: Elon Musk, Donald Trump, JD Vance, and the entire Republican Party are committed to the task of destroying those parts of the federal government that interfere with their relentless drive to enrich themselves and concentrate their power. They are proceeding without legal authority but with gleeful cruelty and brazen corruption: cutting Medicaid, greatly reducing taxes on the ultrarich and large corporations, slashing funds for medical research, stopping food and medical support to poorer nations, firing skilled and dedicated civil servants, gutting agencies and institutions which have provided stability and continuity since World War II, embracing dictators as our newest allies. On and on it goes as we move each day closer to an unchallenged rule by a Mob Boss and his lackeys.

This ugly cabal is also dedicated to expanding those federal powers that enhance their capacity to threaten and punish anyone who questions their assertion of executive authority. As a result, the Justice Department and FBI dispense warnings and threats against the insufficiently subservient. The brown-shirted Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, released from prison following their violent insurrection, are likely to be making sure that any dissenters face harassment and death threats.

All of this moves forward with massive infusions of cash from the billionaires of Big Tech, who are celebrating the arrival of an era of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, unburdened by regulation or constraints. Your private information belongs to them — and now to Elon Musk and his team of adolescent worshippers who are digging through every federal database — and there is no telling to what use that data will be put. But the current regime and its corporate supporters are sure to profit from their knowledge of your government profiles and your online habits. As an average working person and taxpayer, you are nothing more than fodder for their machinery of exploitation. Making America Great Again, indeed.