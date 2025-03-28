Sports
Sports

Luke Zuffelato Earns All CIF Southern Section Division 1 Honors

Luke Zuffelato Will Play at UC Santa Barbara Next Season

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Fri Mar 28, 2025 | 6:06pm
Luke Zuffelato scored a team-high 41 points. | Credit: Gabriel Luna

After leading the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team  on a magical run to the second round of the CIF State Tournament, Luke Zuffelato has been named to the All CIF-Southern Section Division 1 team.

Zuffelato was the only player in Santa Barbara county to receive this distinction from the southern section across all divisions. 

The Dons finished with a 27-7 overall record as Zuffelato averaged 24.9 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 5.4 assists per game. He was also named Channel League MVP.

Zuffelato is committed to continue his basketball career next season at UC Santa Barbara.

Sat Mar 29, 2025 | 07:09am
