The instructions were telling

Just write what you think

It’s about living not selling

Use only blue ink.

Be yourself they counsel

You’ll increase your chances

First thought is best thought

There are no wrong answers.

Tell us about a time you motivated a team

To achieve a goal that others could only dream

Describe what has been your biggest failure

Would you relocate for this position to Southern Australia?

Keep it smooth, don’t ever panic

Just think of Bronson in The Mechanic

Success and disappointment are joined at the hip —

Describe a time you displayed leadership.

Do you prefer parties or reading alone

Can you think on your feet without grabbing your phone

Would you go for team play or the way Salome dances

Are your ideas high voltage

There are no wrong answers.

When you close a deal in a far out land

Is it even more fun than kissing her hand ?

This career can be great though management’s the worst

Proceed accordingly and always finish first.

You can blow out your numbers

And sell up a storm

But the thing most important

Is that you conform

Conform and fit in

And drink up with the crowd

If you love history and reading

Don’t say it too loud.

If you choose to ride out then

And take your chances

Get your nose bloodied

With all the wrong answers

In the end it won’t matter

Won’t matter a bit

You served , you achieved

And that’s all of it.