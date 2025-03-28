The instructions were telling
Just write what you think
It’s about living not selling
Use only blue ink.
Be yourself they counsel
You’ll increase your chances
First thought is best thought
There are no wrong answers.
Tell us about a time you motivated a team
To achieve a goal that others could only dream
Describe what has been your biggest failure
Would you relocate for this position to Southern Australia?
Keep it smooth, don’t ever panic
Just think of Bronson in The Mechanic
Success and disappointment are joined at the hip —
Describe a time you displayed leadership.
Do you prefer parties or reading alone
Can you think on your feet without grabbing your phone
Would you go for team play or the way Salome dances
Are your ideas high voltage
There are no wrong answers.
When you close a deal in a far out land
Is it even more fun than kissing her hand ?
This career can be great though management’s the worst
Proceed accordingly and always finish first.
You can blow out your numbers
And sell up a storm
But the thing most important
Is that you conform
Conform and fit in
And drink up with the crowd
If you love history and reading
Don’t say it too loud.
If you choose to ride out then
And take your chances
Get your nose bloodied
With all the wrong answers
In the end it won’t matter
Won’t matter a bit
You served , you achieved
And that’s all of it.