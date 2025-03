George Marin of Cate boys’ soccer was named All CIF-SS Division 1 after a tremendous season leading the Rams to an undefeated regular season.

In 13 regular season games Marin racked up 30 goals and seven assists. He also scored four goals total in playoff victories over El Toro and Pasadena.Cate advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs before falling to El Segundo 3-1.

In addition to his CIF recognition, Marin was honored as Tri-Valley League Offensive Player of the Year.