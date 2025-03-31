City of Solvang Conducts Wildfire Preparedness Initiative

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, CA –The City of Solvang Code Enforcement Division has launched a proactive wildfire preparedness initiative to help residents reduce fire hazards on their properties ahead of fire season.

Code Enforcement staff are conducting inspections throughout Solvang neighborhoods to identify properties with potential fire hazards. They are focusing on overgrown, dead, decaying, diseased, or hazardous vegetation that could increase wildfire risk, including vegetation on the city right of way.

“This is a preventative measure to ensure our community is prepared for wildfire season,” said Jenifer Calbillo, Solvang’s Code Enforcement Officer. “We’re taking an educational approach rather than punitive action at this initial stage.”

Properties found to have potential fire hazards will receive informational door hangers outlining:

General guidance on required vegetation management

A QR code linking to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s “Ready, Set, GO!” action plan

Contact information for further assistance

The initiative is based on Solvang Municipal Code § 5-3-2 A.4, which addresses property maintenance requirements related to vegetation that could pose fire hazards or other public safety concerns.

“We’re seeking voluntary compliance from residents,” added Calbillo. “If we don’t see voluntary compliance after distributing these door hangers, we may need to open official code cases, but our goal is to work with residents first to create proper defensible space around homes and structures, which benefits everyone’s safety.”

Residents with questions about the initiative or who need additional guidance can contact Solvang Code Enforcement at (805) 688-5575 ext. 240 or jcalbillo@cityofsolvang.com.