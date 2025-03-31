From Trauma to Hope: Stories of Foster Care is coming to Lompoc!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

March 21, 2025 — CASA of Santa Barbara County is proud to present From Trauma to Hope: Stories of Foster Care, a powerful and moving community art installation that brings the voices of former foster youth to the forefront. Opening March 31 at The Record in Lompoc, this immersive exhibit sheds light on the complex journey from trauma to resilience, offering an intimate look at the experiences of children in the foster care system and honoring their strength and perseverance.

“This exhibit is significant on multiple levels. First and foremost, it amplifies the voices of former foster youth, ensuring that their stories are heard and valued,” said Kim Colby Davis, Executive Director of CASA of Santa Barbara County. “Equally important, it offers the community a deeper understanding of the profound trauma children endure and the extraordinary resilience they demonstrate. Through this project, we’ve not only achieved these goals but have also provided the community with actionable ways to become part of a collective effort that lifts these youth up and surrounds them with hope.”

The exhibit features deeply personal stories, original artwork, and multimedia presentations created with the guidance and contributions of former foster youth who have lived these experiences. Visitors are encouraged to reflect, connect, and take tangible steps to support local youth in foster care, with resources available onsite to guide involvement.

Following its impactful debut, the exhibit arrives in Lompoc as the second stop in a planned series of installations. CASA hopes its presence will inspire community engagement and support for youth in foster care. Visitors to the exhibit’s previous showing shared powerful reactions, including one who remarked, “I can’t even begin to explain the range of emotions I went through. I have not stopped thinking about the things I read. I’ve never been so moved by anything.”

CASA of Santa Barbara County envisions this exhibit as a testament to the role community involvement plays in creating change for children in foster care. As Colby Davis explains, “We hope this exhibit serves as both an eye-opener and a call to action, reminding us all that every foster child’s story deserves to be heard, understood, and supported with empathy and action.”

From Trauma to Hope: Stories of Foster Care will be on display for one week only at The Record (115 N H Street, Lompoc) from March 31 to April 6. Admission is free. Exhibit hours are Monday–Wednesday from 12 to 6 p.m., Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m., and Friday–Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit https://www.sbcasa.org/from-trauma-to-hope/

About CASA of Santa Barbara County:

CASA of Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to recruiting, training, and supporting volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in the foster care system. Our volunteers ensure that every child has a voice and the opportunity for a safe and permanent home.