Lompoc Fire Department Releases New Fire Severity Map for Lompoc

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, March 28, 2025 – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has released updated statewide fire hazard maps for the first time in 14 years, ranking fire likelihood in certain areas from Moderate, High, or Very High. These designations are based on consistent, statewide criteria, including fuel loading, slope, fire weather and other contributing factors – such as wind patterns – that influence the likelihood and behavior of wildfire.

Lompoc’s draft map was first published on March 10, 2025, and is available for public review and comment. In accordance with State law, the Lompoc City Council must adopt and designate updated zones by ordinance within 120 days of receipt.

The color-coded maps classify land according to potential wildfire severity and are used to inform building standards, real estate disclosures, emergency planning and community safety initiatives. Lompoc has all of the color areas.

Areas on the map:

Gray areas : Not zoned for wildfire risk

: Not zoned for wildfire risk Yellow, orange, and red areas : Reflect increasing levels of fire hazard (Moderate, High, Very High).

: Reflect increasing levels of fire hazard (Moderate, High, Very High). View or download Lompoc’s map: 2025 Lompoc Fire Hazard Zone Map

2025 Lompoc Fire Hazard Zone Map View or download answers to FAQs: 2025 State Fire Hazard Zones FAQ

Questions may be directed to City of Lompoc Fire Marshal John Steffens at j_steffens@ci.lompoc.ca.us or by phone at (805) 736-4513, extension 8063.