I went on a whirlwind tour of open houses this week, and I’m eager to share the highlights. My first stop was a convenient Westside location, on the corner of Mission and Gillespie Streets. This 3-bedroom-2-bath marvel proves once again that you can’t judge a book by its cover — or as Zillow Gone Wild likes to say “you never know what’s going on inside a home”. Soaring ceilings, natural light, a crisp design aesthetic were a delightful surprise at 903 West Mission Street. None of these are the norm in the eclectic mix of cottages in this neighborhood. And wait til you see the ADU: a sleek upstairs pied-à-terre with stunning views from the balcony. Built by AB Design Studio in 2013, this home won a design award from AIA Santa Barbara in 2016 and is ready for someone new to appreciate it. Contact Randy and Molly Haden to learn more.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

The next two houses are almost next door to each other, on a sweet stretch of Bath Street well-known to Scout and I. This is our neighborhood, and we frequently walk past 1109 Bath Street, a quintessential Craftsman cottage with an enviable front porch. As I walked in, the house kept turning up the charm with hardwood floors, built-ins, huge original windows, and more. Walking through the kitchen toward the sunny dining room overlooking the backyard, I think the realtor, Chris Harrington, recognized that I was more than a little bit hypnotized, because he called out “don’t miss the upstairs!” and I’m glad I didn’t. The primary bedroom suite upstairs is stunning, not least of all because of the private patio that overlooks a unique vista of Santa Barbara. I think this is my favorite thing about visiting open houses: catching these myriad distinct views of this town that I love. Contact Chris for details — and don’t miss the upstairs!

Credit: Courtesy

My next stop was a super insider’s tour. Yes, 1119 Bath Street is for sale, but it was not an open house. No, I didn’t have to break in. I ran into my friend John at 1109 Bath, and he took me up the street to see his house that’s on the market. Remember, this is my neighborhood! This one is a super classic California bungalow that has been in the same family for over fifty years. With two bedrooms and two baths — gorgeous hardwood floors, pocket doors between the living and dining rooms, and a show-stopper fireplace are some of the highlights. But it was this home’s smallest details that caught my attention and made me swoon: An original skeleton key poking out of the front door, the pantry behind the kitchen that has an authentic California cooler. My favorite part of this listing is the gorgeous back yard that opens up onto Curley Avenue, one of the best little alley streets in town. Contact Michele Allyn for more info on this special property.

Credit: Kristen Renee Photography

Finally, as I headed home I saw yet another open house sign, just around the corner from my place. On the 300 block of West Figueroa, there are three cute cottage duplexes in a row that must be related somehow. Their doorways, profiles, and overall style are almost identical. They all even sport the same pretty leaded front windows. I wrote about one of the “triplets” a few years ago, and this week got to visit its neighbor at 327 West Figueroa. I could tell you all about the hardwood floors and the fun attic alcove, but it’s open today from 2-4, so you can check it out for yourself. Or get in touch with Scott McCosker to learn more.

Check out this week’s issue with all sorts of interesting content in the front, and even more interesting houses to ogle in the real estate section — including the stunning front cover home at 1230 Northridge Road. Whether you stay at home or go out and play, enjoy your Sunday!