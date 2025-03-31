U.S. 101 Southbound Castillo Street Ramp Closures/Castillo Street Traffic Control in Santa Barbara for Drainage Improvement Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to improve drainage along the Castillo Street Undercrossing will result in the closure of the US 101 southbound Castillo Street off-ramp beginning Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1 during the overnight hours between 9 pm and 6 am. This work may occur during the same time frame on Wednesday, April 2, if necessary.

This work will also result in one-way reversing traffic control on Castillo Street, just north of the Castillo Street Undercrossing to allow for a paving operation.

Flaggers and message signs will assist with traffic control in this work zone. Travelers can expect minor delays.

The contractor for this ongoing $500,00 project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande, CA.

