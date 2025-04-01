Applications are Open for 2025 Waterwise Garden Recognition Contest: Celebrating Santa Barbara County’s Most Beautiful and Water-Efficient Landscapes

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, Calif). The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and local water providers are excited to announce the opening of applications for the 2025 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest. This annual contest aims to recognize residents of Santa Barbara County with beautiful and water-efficient landscapes. Participants can apply online to compete for the coveted agency award and countywide grand prize.

Did you know that over 50% of water usage in an average Santa Barbara County home goes toward outdoor irrigation? That’s why water-efficient gardens are both practical and beautiful, saving water and reducing water bills while providing lush greenery that’s easy to maintain. With native plants, landscapes can become a thriving verdant habitat for local wildlife in one’s yard by fostering healthier soils and plants that support biodiversity and natural pollinators.

As Rachel Major, County Water Agency Water Resources Specialist, says, “Water-wise landscaping is an excellent option for conserving water while maintaining the splendor of home gardens. The contest highlights sustainable gardens in the community and recognizes residents who have chosen to move away from water-intensive lawns.”

If you live in an area where the Carpinteria Valley Water District, Montecito Water District and the City of Santa Barbara are your water provider, you are eligible to apply. Don’t miss your chance to join this exciting competition by visiting WaterWiseSB.org/GardenContestto view contest rules and submit your application online. All applications should be received by April 30th, 2025.

Winners will be showcased online and prizes include an engraved boulder, a CA Native Wildflower seed mixture from S&S Seeds, Inc., free shears from Arbor Services, a landscaping equipment kit from Site One, and a $100 gift card from SB Native Plant Nursery.

Creating a water-efficient garden is easier than you think. Some tips include selecting climate-appropriate or native plants, installing a smart irrigation controller, or keeping track of the weather using the online Weekly Watering Percent to adjust your existing sprinkler timer. There are also several rebates, including a Landscape Transformation Rebate, available throughout the county – a perfect way to get a jump start on next year’s contest! Visit WaterWiseSB.org to discover more ways to use water more efficiently in your landscape, browse previous contest winners, and submit your application. We can’t wait to see your magnificent garden!