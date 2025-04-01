“Gathering for Good” at Folded Hills Celebrates 15 Years of Veggie Rescue

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Gaviota, CA — Veggie Rescue is proud to announce Gathering for Good: Celebrating 15 Years of Veggie Rescue, a special anniversary event honoring the organization’s remarkable journey of nourishing the Santa Barbara County community while reducing food waste. The event will take place on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the scenic Folded Hills Winery in Gaviota, with a VIP reception beginning at 5:00 PM and the main event from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

Over the past 15 years, Veggie Rescue has rescued more than 4 million pounds of fresh, surplus produce, redistributing it to local nonprofits that serve food-insecure individuals and families in Santa Barbara County—California’s county with the second-highest poverty rate.

The evening will feature delicious bites from local restaurants created with farm-fresh produce donated by Veggie Rescue’s generous agricultural partners, Folded Hills wines, live music by John Lyle, and a live and dessert auction filled with one-of-a-kind experiences and sweet surprises. A highlight of the evening will be a heartfelt tribute to Terry Delaney, Veggie Rescue’s founder, whose vision laid the foundation for a healthier, more equitable community.

Guests who attend the VIP reception at the Folded Hills Farmstead will enjoy a glass of sparkling wine, hand-feed barn animals, take photos with the iconic Folded Hills Clydesdales, and savor gourmet hors d’oeuvres.

“I’ve had the privilege of seeing the heart of Veggie Rescue’s work up close—connecting local abundance to local need,” said Eryn Shugart, who recently stepped into the role of Interim Executive Director after serving as Development Director. “This event is not only a celebration of 15 years of impact, but also a call to action to keep building a stronger, more food-secure community together.”

Tickets and additional information are available at: www.veggierescue.org/gathering-for-good

Veggie Rescue gratefully acknowledges the generosity of its lead event sponsors:

$5,000 Level Sponsors

Rio Vista Chevrolet

Solomon Hills

Mechanics Bank

$2,500 Level Sponsors

Linda Burrows

New Frontiers

Kevin and Janessa Van Vechten

SYV Foundation – Nagler Family Funds

$1,000 Level Sponsors

Allan Hancock College Foundation

Babe Farms

Dignity Health

Films for Good

Foodbank

Inklings

Zaca Coffee

A heartfelt thank you to Folded Hills Winery for donating the wine and beautiful event space.