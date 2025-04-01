Lompoc’s Ashley Costa Recognized as One of Santa Barbara County’s Women of the Year by State Senator Monique Limón

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA – March 2025 – The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO) proudly announces that Executive Director Ashley Costa has been recognized as one of Santa Barbara County’s Women of the Year by California State Senator Monique Limón. This annual honor, awarded in celebration of Women’s History Month, recognizes outstanding women from each Senate and Assembly district for their remarkable contributions to their communities.

The Women of the Year awards ceremony took place on March 20, 2025, at the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, where Costa was honored alongside several other distinguished women making a profound impact across the region.

A third-generation Lompoc native, Ashley Costa has dedicated more than a decade to advancing health and wellness in the Lompoc Valley. She joined LVCHO 12 years ago and has served as its Executive Director for over 10 years, spearheading initiatives that promote health equity, wellness, and community resilience. Under her leadership, LVCHO, headquartered in Lompoc, has expanded its impact through innovative programs addressing food security, physical activity, behavioral health, and healthcare access.

“I am proud to honor Ashley Costa as one of the district’s 2025 Women of the Year for her critical work supporting the health and wellbeing of Lompoc residents,” said Senator Monique Limón.

“Ashley has been an important partner for our healthcare community by working on transformative initiatives, bringing stakeholders together to meet the needs of our community, and fostering a better relationship with healthcare providers and those they serve. Congratulations to Ashley and her team at the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization for this well-earned achievement.”

Ashley’s dedication to community service is evident in her extensive leadership and advocacy efforts. At just 23, she was elected to the Lompoc City Council, making a lasting impact on local policy. She co-chaired the Yes 4 Lompoc Kids committee, which led the successful passage of Measure M, the first Lompoc Unified School District bond measure to pass in two decades. Additionally, she played a pivotal role as co-chair of the Lompoc Community Track & Field renovation campaign, securing a record-breaking $1.7 million in private contributions—the largest in the district’s history. Thanks to her efforts, Lompoc now has a state-of-the-art facility that provides students and residents with a premier space for physical activity and recreation. Beyond infrastructure, Ashley has been a tireless advocate for school wellness policies, food access programs, and healthcare equity, working to ensure underserved populations receive essential resources and support.

In addition to her work at LVCHO, Ashley has served on numerous nonprofit boards, including Veggie Rescue, Leading From Within, and the Santa Barbara County School Wellness Council.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside such incredible women who are making a meaningful impact in our communities,” said Ashley Costa.

“This recognition is a testament to the power of collaboration and the unwavering dedication of our team at LVCHO, as well as our partners and community members. Together, we are building a healthier, stronger Lompoc, and I am excited to continue this important work.”

Ashley joins an esteemed group of Santa Barbara County honorees, including Gina M. Gonzales-Carbajal (Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara), Lori Lander Goodman (LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner), Roberta Jaffe (Condor’s Hope Vineyard), Dr. Katrina B. Mitchell (Sutter Health), and Wendy Sims-Moten (First 5 Santa Barbara County). Each of these women has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to improving lives across the Central Coast.

To learn more about the California Senate District 21 Women of the Year honorees, visit https://sd21.senate.ca.gov/woman-year.

For more information about LVCHO and its programs, visit www.healthylompoc.org or contact Alex Murkison at murkisona@lvcho.org.

About Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO)

LVCHO is a non-profit organization committed to improving the health of the Lompoc Valley community by ensuring equal access to health promotion, disease prevention, and high-quality treatment services. Through a collaborative approach, LVCHO works to address health disparities, promote wellness, and empower individuals and families to thrive.