Register Now for the City of Santa Barbara Community Yard Sale!

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 26, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara’s Clean Community Division invites you to participate in its inaugural Community Yard Sale. This citywide event that will bring neighbors together, reduce waste, and give new life to gently used items. It will also be a great opportunity to make extra money! Registered hosts will receive free promotional support, including advertising, an interactive online map of sale locations, a resource guide for donation drop-offs, and yard signs.



“This event is a fantastic opportunity for residents to declutter, connect with their neighbors, and contribute to a more sustainable community,” said Julie Lawrence, Clean Community Manager, “By finding new homes for items instead of sending them to the landfill, we can all play a part in reducing waste and fostering a culture of sustainability.”



Join us in making Santa Barbara cleaner and more connected!

Community Yard Sale

Saturday, May 10, 2025

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Participants must reside within the City of Santa Barbara. If you live in an apartment or condo, check with your property manager or landlord before signing up to participate.



For more information or to register as a host, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/YardSale.