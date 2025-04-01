San Marcos High School Band Hosts FUNdraiser to Support Instrumental Music

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Marcos High School (SMHS) Band Boosters will host a FUNdraiser and celebration on Friday, April 25 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Draughtsmen Aleworks Mosaic Locale, 1131 State Street, Santa Barbara (across from the SB Art Museum in a lovely courtyard). This free and family friendly event will be outdoors where there’s plenty of room to boogie and features live music from the funky jazz quintet CHANNEL FIVE, a special performance by SMHS’s award-winning Jazz Ensemble, and La Cumbre JHS’s Drumline – plus other surprises.

This event truly illustrates the small instrumental music community within Santa Barbara Unified School District and shines a bright spotlight on the need for additional funding to support the arts in our schools. “We are thrilled to support Michael and the students at San Marcos and to collaborate with them on such a great event,” said Charlie Ortega, a founding member and saxophonist of CHANNEL FIVE and the Instrumental Music Director for La Cumbre JHS. “It will be really fun to see both school’s students performing together, and an opportunity for the Royals to get a preview of next year’s freshman!”

“We are so appreciative of Charlie and his band for donating their time and talent to our cause. It takes a big financial commitment to make our Instrumental Music program run and we need all the help we can get!,” said Michael Kiyoi, SMHS Director of Instrumental Music. “This is something a little different for us and will be a wonderful learning experience for all the students! And we’re really excited to be back at Draughtsmen’s Mosaic Locale with its centrally-located downtown location and great acoustics.”

In addition to the fabulous music, the event will include delicious food from Bombazo Burritos who will donate $2.00 from every item sold to the Royals, along with a Bake Sale of yummy homemade goodies. There will be a Silent Auction featuring some amazing items and experiences to bid on, and tickets will be sold with chances to win a whole slew of Door Prizes including gift certificates for restaurants and services, themed baskets, and more. Draughtsmen Aleworks will also donate $1.00 per tap purchase to the SMHS Band.

“We are excited to again partner with the San Marcos High School Band, support their incredible music program, and raise funds for the student musicians to thrive and travel for competitions,” said Tami Snow, Partner at Draughtsmen Aleworks. “This event has an amazing line-up with bands from both San Marcos and La Cumbre performing and CHANNEL FIVE – who has never played here – as the headliner. They will have everyone enjoying the night in the courtyard for sure!”

San Marcos High School Band performs all throughout Southern California and has a rigorous – and expensive – travel schedule. 100% of the proceeds from this event will support the San Marcos High School Band and help to defray the competition costs. The Band is accepting raffle item donations as well as paid sponsorships to support their program.

Please post widely and contact Joni Kelly via cell at 805-886-1869 or via email at jonikellycomm@gmail.com to arrange interviews or to request high-resolution photos and B-roll.