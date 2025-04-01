SBART Press Luncheon: Pessia Fygenson Receives Dos Pueblos Scholar Athlete of the Year Award

With spring break in the rearview mirror, the spring sports are ramping back up this week and local coaches detailed the challenges to come at the weekly Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Cafe.

There were no athletes of the week over spring break but the honorees from two weeks ago received their awards on Monday.

Zach Gesswein of Dos Pueblos baseball was honored as male athlete of the week. He exploded in a two-game series against rival San Marcos with six hits in eight at bats and four runs scored as the Chargers captured a two-game sweep over the Royals.

Zach Gesswein has thrived in the leadoff spot for Dos Pueblos.

On the girls’ side, Kaitlin Ashby of Dos Pueblos softball was dominant on the mound in complete-game victories over Buena and San Marcos. She surrendered three runs on five hits in a 7-3 victory over the Royals and just two hits in a 7-1 victory over the Bulldogs.

Kaitlin Ashby is a fierce competitor in the circle for Dos Pueblos softball.

Dos Pueblos Scholar Athlete of the Year

Pessia Fygenson received the Scholar Athlete of the Year award for Dos Pueblos High at Monday’s press luncheon.

In the pool, as a member of the Dos Pueblos High Swim team, as well as in the classroom, Fygenson has demonstrated extraordinary hard work and dedication. She boasts a 4.96 GPA and competes in the 100 fly as well as the medley relay team.

Fygenson has many diverse interests. She is a member of the Electrical Department of the Engineering Academy, the ASB Class Treasurer and the co-founder and president of the Self Care Club at Dos Pueblos.

At the heart of all of Fygenson’s exploits is a desire to serve. She has accumulated 1,058 hours of community service. She has volunteered at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for two years and has facilitated the opening of wellness centers across the SB Unified School District.

Fygenson hopes to one day become a medical professional in a capacity that allows her to build long term relationships with her patients.

“I want to thank my coach Chrissie Cable for how understanding {she is},” Fygenson said. “She’s really helped me through four years with keeping up motivation and managing all the stress that comes with being a student and the best athlete I can be.”

SBCC Beach Volleyball Thriving in Western State Conference

The SBCC women’s beach volleyball team has ascended to first place in the Western State Conference with an 11-3 overall record and 5-0 record in conference play.

The Vaqueros are fresh off a 3-2 victory over rival Ventura behind a stellar comeback at court No. 3, overcoming a 6-0 deficit in the third set, to win the set 15-13 and clinch the match.

“It was a massive win for us and a huge boost of confidence,” said SBCC beach volleyball coach Ariana Garner. “I’m really proud of my team for supporting one another.”

Dos Pueblos Boys Lacrosse Undefeated

With 17 seniors on the roster the Dos Pueblos High boys’ lacrosse team is enjoying a dream season.

The Chargers are 10-0 overall and 2-0 in Channel League play.

Goalkeeper Danny Perez has been a standout for Dos Pueblos, surrendering just 4.9 goals per game. He has racked up 75 saves so far this season, including 20 saves in a victory over powerhouse Sierra Canyon.

On offense Orion Prewarski has boosted the Chargers’ attack with 32 goals and a team-high 26 assists. He has 99 goals in his career.