Sheriff’s Office Shares Additional Information from In-Custody Death

Santa Maria, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is sharing follow-up information from the in-custody death that occurred on Monday, March 24, 2025. The decedent is identified as 57-year-old Caprice Fowler of Lompoc. The autopsy revealed that this was a tragic, but unavoidable death. The cause of death has been determined to be acute peritonitis due to a ruptured gastric ulcer. The manner of death is natural causes.

In addition to a thorough administrative investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will be continuing to provide transparent information to the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury, who conducts separate reviews of these incidents to further confirm that the best interests of Santa Barbara County community members are being served.