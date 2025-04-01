Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– A six-day project to resurface State Route 246 from Mission Gate Road to Sweeney Road near Lompoc will begin

on Monday, April 7.

This grind and pave operation will result in a full closure of State Route 246 at this location each day from 7:30 am until 3 pm. This phase of work will be completed on Friday, April 11 and will also resume for one day, Monday, April 14 from 7:30 am until 3 pm, weather permitting.

Motorists headed west may detour from State Route 246 onto Purisima Road to Hwy.1 “H” Street to reach Lompoc while motorists traveling east towards Buellton may detour onto Hwy. 1 “H” Street to Purisima Road to State Route 246.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform everyone about this roadwork. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

This roadwork will be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team from Buellton, CA.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5