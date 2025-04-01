United Boys & Girls Clubs Launches Annual Bike4Kids Campaign to Support Local Youth

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA – 3/26/2025 – The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is excited to announce the launch of Bike4Kids, its new cycling campaign that unites riders of all levels to make a meaningful impact in the lives of local children. This initiative directly supports UBGC’s life-changing programs, providing educational, mentorship, and recreational opportunities for kids who need them most.

Bike4Kids isn’t just a ride—it’s a movement. Cycling enthusiasts, families, and community members are invited to register, track their miles, and rally support to ensure that every child in Santa Barbara County has access to enriching experiences that help them grow and thrive.

“Every pedal stroke brings us closer to a brighter future for the kids in our community,” said Taylor Swan, Chief Development Officer of UBGC. “By participating in Bike4Kids, cyclists and their networks can turn their passion into purpose, helping us fund essential programs that inspire, educate, and empower our youth.”

How to Get Involved:

• Register: Sign up to ride solo or form a team.

• Track Your Miles: Ride at your own pace, on your own schedule.

• Fundraise: Rally friends, family, and colleagues to support UBGC programs.

• Ride for a Purpose: Every mile helps provide mentorship, academic support, and recreational activities to children across Santa Barbara County.

Whether you ride one mile or one hundred, your participation helps make a lasting difference. Join us in pedaling toward a future where every child has the support and opportunities they deserve.

Let’s ride together—because every mile counts!

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit www.unitedbg.org .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.