In the last two summers, Westmont has hosted more than 100 evangelical students, professors and nationally recognized experts for conferences about Christian climate advocacy. The Faith.Climate.Action. Workshop, funded by the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, now provides nearly $40,000 in grants to support sustainability initiatives for eight members of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU).

“We’re excited to support projects designed to inspire meaningful, climate-positive behavior change within evangelical college/church communities,” says Janell Balmaceda, Westmont sustainability coordinator and garden manager. “By applying the skills learned during the Faith.Climate.Action. Workshop, these initiatives not only tackle real environmental issues but also foster deeper connections between faith and caring for God’s creation. We’re eager to see how these projects create lasting impact and strengthen sustainable practices on each campus.”

Trinity Western University’s Upcycling TWU project focuses on reducing energy consumption by purchasing solar panels, adding drying racks in dorms to reduce the use of clothes dryers, and donating bicycles to encourage less use of gas-powered vehicles. The $4,900 grant also raises campus-wide awareness about sustainable practices and the importance of reducing the university’s carbon footprint.

George Fox University, which received $4,800, is launching a plant-based diet campaign in partnership with a local church and their Peace Garden park.

Southeastern University received $4,460 to create composting stations in key areas such as the cafeteria, coffeehouse and residence halls. The initiative aims to reduce waste while educating students about the environmental impact of their choices. By accepting compostable products at high-traffic areas and offering educational sessions, the project encourages long-term, climate-positive behaviors and fosters a deeper commitment to sustainability among students.

Westmont awarded $3,960 to Dordt University’s Faith and Science club plans to follow up its Climate Doubt Night with a Climate Action Night, providing practical information about addressing climate change and empowering concerned individuals. Building on the momentum of this event, the club will host a community book study on “Saving Us” by Katharine Hayhoe, inviting local churches and community members to read, learn and discuss climate change solutions together.

Cornerstone University aims to promote plant-based eating among students by working with the campus cafeteria and local farmers. The initiative, which earned a $4,823 grant, will focus on increasing plant-based and low-carbon meat options, creating signage to highlight sustainable food choices, and installing an indoor herb garden for student meals.

Biola University is using its $5,500 grant to raise awareness about climate change and engage students by organizing activities in the community garden and restoring an unused plot of land. The initiative will include digital and printed materials, creation care chapels with chapel interns, and events in partnership with the Creation Care Club, such as garden workdays and an Earth Day event featuring a guest speaker.

Point University has received $4,600 to reduce meat consumption and encourage other climate-friendly behaviors among students. It begins with a survey to assess students’ environmental awareness and dietary habits. The project will then host a movie night focused in sustainable food followed by a panel discussion on reducing food waste and adopting plant-rich diets. A post-event survey will measure if students are adopting these behaviors to reduce their environmental impact.

Westmont gave $4,600 to Malone University to address climate change through a series of educational events and activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting creation care. Using a behavior-centered design framework, the project will include Meatless Mondays with reduced meat options in the cafeteria, a clothing swap and a community worship event about caring for creation. Other activities include photo opportunities with #MU Sustainability and a Sustainability Fest, featuring community partners and vendors. The initiative seeks to engage students through activities that encourage positive, sustainable behaviors.

