Community Environmental Council Recruits Spring Class of Climate Stewards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (March 2025) – Community Environmental Council (CEC) is now enrolling for the next session of its Climate Stewards certification course, designed to engage and empower any individual on the Central Coast to take action on climate change. CEC is proud to be the first and only nonprofit in the region to deliver the Climate Stewards certification program in partnership with the UC Environmental Stewards program, and one of only a handful across the state.

“If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to lead environmental action in your community, that time is now! Grassroots action is now more critical than ever to combat climate change and protect our communities. Our Climate Stewards program is designed to foster connection, confidence, and inspiration for community-based environmental action.” said Kathi King, Course Instructor and CEC’s Director of Outreach and Education.

The Spring 2025 course will meet weekly from April 16 through June 4, 2025. Prospective participants are invited to sign up online to join the next cohort of Climate Stewards. The eight-week program empowers individuals to advance equitable climate solutions in their communities. For more details about the Climate Stewards program and what to expect, the public can view this webinar for more information: https://cecsb.org/blog/cec-climate-stewards-local-activists-creating-waves-of-action-atw8f

Class sessions are held online via Zoom; the course also includes a few in-person field trips, mostly on Saturdays. Each cohort consists of a diverse group of approximately 20 individuals. The 40+ hour course curriculum includes online modules, peer-to-peer discussions, small group activities, hands-on and inquiry-based activities, and experiential learning over an eight-week period. Participants will gain access to climate action resources and opportunities to join the movement — and will graduate with a better understanding of the psychology and science behind climate change, the tools necessary to forge greater community connections, and the knowledge to effectively communicate the climate crisis.

The course curriculum also includes a stewardship project that provides participants an opportunity to explore a passion project. Previous projects have succeeded in adding climate programs and messaging at foundations, large nonprofits, city governments and retirement communities. Many course graduates have gone on to integrate climate action into their professional and volunteer efforts.

“Becoming a Climate Steward gives you ‘climate credibility’ if you want to pursue other climate-related efforts in the community. The course also connects you to like-minded people who want to learn about climate impacts and address both adults’ and kids’ anxieties about the climate,” said Maureen Ellenberger, Climate Steward Alumna.

Maureen joined forces with CEC Climate Projects Associate Ana Rico for their course project to develop bilingual curricula for school teachers that introduces young students (and their parents) to climate-related careers and connects local schools to climate professionals. Through their project, Maureen and Ana are delivering curricula and organizing several guest speakers — including some of their fellow Climate Steward alumni — at El Camino Elementary School in Goleta and La Colina Junior High in Santa Barbara.

The course fee is $350 and covers the cost of instructor time for classes and field trips, as well as UC Environmental Stewards program course fees. Scholarships are available for those who express financial need, and no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

Learn more about CEC’s Climate Stewards program and sign up here: cecsb.org/climate-stewards

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis —including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about the work of CEC and why it receives high ratings from both Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact. Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.