Dos Pueblos High Baseball Captures Crucial 5-1 Victory over Rival Santa Barbara

The Dos Pueblos High baseball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a 5-1 victory over rival Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon.

Steven Tedeschi continued his breakout senior season with a strong start on the mound, surrendering just one hit in his five innings of work. The Charger broke open a tight game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“It was almost identical to that first game with San Marcos. It was tight early. Tedeschi came out there, filled up the zone, and threw strikes,” said Dos Pueblos coach George Hedricks. “The defense played well, and we got some timely hits.”

Santa Barbara’s Grady Wilson hit a solo homer to right field to open the scoring in the top of the second inning. But Dos Pueblos answered in the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer to left field by Mateo Saldana.

The Chargers took their first lead in the bottom of the third inning when Shane Grant scored on a wild pitch. Grant led off the inning with a single.

Shane Grant slides into home plate. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Tedeschi made the lead stand with two more scoreless innings, and the Chargers broke open the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with three runs highlighted, by an RBI single from Charlie Potter and a sacrifice fly by Alexander Hajda that put the Chargers ahead 4-1.

Later in the inning, Potter came around to score on a Santa Barbara fielding error, increasing the Dos Pueblos lead to 5-1.

Nick Salcido came on in relief of Tedeschi and tossed two scoreless innings to secure the victory for Dos Pueblos.

Derek Jaye produced the only hit for Santa Barbara outside of Wilson’s second-inning home run.

Grady Wilson accounted for all of Santa Barbara High’s offense with a solo home run. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“We’ve got to play a little bit more free, a little bit more loose, and just let it go,” said Santa Barbara High coach Steve Schuck. “I think they’re going to take this personal, and we got a couple days to figure some things out.”

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improved to 10-5 overall this season and 5-2 in Channel League play. Santa Barbara drops to 10-6-1 overall and 4-2-1 in Channel League play.

The two teams will complete their two-game series on Friday at Santa Barbara High’s Eddie Mathews Field.