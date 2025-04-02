Keep the Pressure on to Stop Las Flores Pipeline

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors deadlocked last month on whether to approve the transfer of pipeline permits from ExxonMobil to Sable Offshore. A tie vote stalls the project but does not kill it, so for those of us who care about environmental justice, public safety, and our coastal way of life, we must remain vigilant.

Las Flores Canyon pipeline, once operated by Plains All American, was shut down following the devastating 2015 Refugio oil spill, which dumped more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil onto our beaches and into the ocean. Now, Sable Offshore — a newly formed company led by the former CEO of Plains Resources — is seeking to revive this same pipeline and resume offshore drilling activities.

Supervisor Capps was right when she said, “It doesn’t pass my smell test.” The risks are too high, the environmental damage too fresh, and the promises of safety too familiar. We’ve heard them before. Plains All American said their pipeline was safe — right up until it wasn’t.

Adding to these concerns are questions about the integrity of the pipeline review process. Jim Hosler is the Assistant Deputy Director for Pipeline Safety and Cal Fire’s key official with authority to certify whether the pipeline can safely restart.

The integrity of this certification process is paramount, yet serious questions have arisen regarding potential conflicts of interest. Prior to heading CalFire’s pipeline safety division, Mr. Hosler, worked for both Plains All American and Pacific Energy Partners (from October 1992 to July 2007), during which time Pacific Energy owned and operated this pipeline before being acquired by Plains All American in 2006.

Plains All American owned the pipeline when it ruptured in 2015.

While it is true that Hosler’s employment with the oil companies was a while back, it’s also true that a sense of loyalty and allegiance can endure throughout the decades.

It is time for the California Coastal Commission and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to ask Hosler to recuse himself and to copy Governor Newsom, who appointed Hosler, to make that request, as well.

The stakes for our community and environment could not be higher. Santa Barbara’s coastline is not just a natural treasure; it is also the foundation of our local economy and our identity as a region that values environmental stewardship.

Long live the Central Coast!