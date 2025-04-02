As residents and homeowners we are writing to express our concern regarding the ongoing problem of parking violations in Isla Vista and the apparent lack of enforcement of California’s “daylighting law” (Assembly Bill 413).

AB 413, which went into effect in January 2025, prohibits parking within 20 feet of crosswalks and 15 feet of intersections without marked crosswalks. This law was designed to improve pedestrian safety by ensuring clear sightlines at intersections, hence the term “daylighting.” This is particularly crucial in densely populated areas like Isla Vista, where thousands of students and families with young children navigate the streets daily.

Despite the clear safety beneﬁts of this legislation, multiple violations of this law are seen every day in our community. Cars regularly park well within the prohibited red zones, creating dangerous blind spots for both drivers and pedestrians. This is especially alarming given Isla Vista’s unique demographics — a high concentration of young college students and families with children sharing the same streets.

The consequences of non-enforcement are not theoretical. Reduced visibility at intersections directly contributes to near-misses and potential accidents. Students rushing to class, children playing, and residents going about their daily activities are all put at unnecessary risk because of these violations.

We strongly urge local authorities to increase police patrols in Isla Vista speciﬁcally focused on parking enforcement. More tickets need to be issued to violators of the daylighting law to ensure compliance. This is not about generating revenue (though this is also true); it’s about creating a culture of safety and respect for regulations that protect our most vulnerable community members.

Our local government has a responsibility to protect all residents. Enforcing existing laws should be a baseline expectation, not an aspiration. We are asking our local officials to take immediate action before a preventable tragedy occurs.