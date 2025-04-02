Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves 2025 Racial Equity Grant In Partnership with The FUND for Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – On April 1st, 2025 the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Racial Equity Grant of the County of Santa Barbara funding recommendations made by the Fund for Santa Barbara.

Mission: To invest in and strengthen organizations that address anti-racism through systems change strategies in Santa Barbara County. This fund aims to effect the culture and policy for systemic change necessary to advance racial equity and justice, and reverse the legacy of slavery and effects of racism in Santa Barbara County.

History: This initiative came directly from the grassroots organizing of Black femme leaders in Santa Barbara County, who called on the County to invest in the Black community following the killing of George Floyd and in support of the ongoing racial justice movement. Since the establishment of the grant program, the County has allocated annual funding to ensure its sustainability. This program is funded and supported by the County of Santa Barbara and is administered in collaboration with the Fund for Santa Barbara. Through our grantmaking program, the Fund for Santa Barbara has a longstanding legacy of supporting historically marginalized communities, promoting their full participation in our community’s social, civic, and economic life. We are heartened and grateful for the continued trust placed in our grantmaking process.

The Fund for Santa Barbara would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who dedicated their time and energy to this extensive, months-long process. A special thank you to the volunteer REG Grant Making Committee for their invaluable contributions and dedicated support.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the County of Santa Barbara for its ongoing commitment and support of this program, which plays a vital role in advancing a more just, equitable, and inclusive future for all residents. We remain optimistic that this partnership will serve as a foundation for the County’s continued efforts to invest in and uplift the most vulnerable and historically marginalized community members. We urge the County to reaffirm its commitment to supporting these community members, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to support the impactful work being carried out throughout Santa Barbara County.

FUNDING RECIPIENTS:

805UndocuFund – Short-term, Non-cash, In-kind Emergency Disaster Relief – $10,000

Funding will support short-term, non-cash, in-kind emergency disaster relief for undocumented communities in Santa Barbara County.

Barbareno Chumash Tribal Council (BCTC) – A Journey Home, Chumash Tomol Crossing – $14,400

The Barbareno Chumash Tribal Council is committed to Chumash sovereignty and maintaining ancestral traditions. Funding will support the annual crossing from the Channel Islands Harbor to the sacred island of Limuw in a tomol (plank canoe),a unifying event for all Chumash bands that serves to revitalize the culture and combat the lasting effects of racism and colonialism.

Collective Cultures Creating Change Lompoc (C4) – Self Healing Communities – $22,000

Collective Culture Creating Change is a grassroots coalition committed to raising awareness surrounding marginalized populations, challenging inequities, and creating collective efforts for systemic change. Funding will support the expansion of the Self Healing Communities project, which is designed to engage communities, build leadership and self-determination through collective healing. Funding will also go towards cultural events, community gatherings, and translation services to support language equity.

Gateway Educational Services – Parent and Student Empowerment for Equitable Education – $71,579

Gateway Educational Services’ mission is to advance antiracism and create equity through the education system in Santa Barbara County. Funding will support key initiatives including the Parents of Black Students Advocacy Council, anti-racism assemblies, empowerment of black students, and an annual Black Leadership Summit. Funds will directly support staffing and facility rent, providing the operational backbone necessary to ensure Black/African American students are equitably represented.

Healing Justice Santa Barbara – General Operating Support – $10,000

Healing Justice Santa Barbara’s mission is to uplift Black/African Americans to affirm that they are deserving of safety, love, equity, respect, and joy. Funding will support general operating costs to ensure the sustainability of HJSB’s core efforts including: advocating for community safety, celebrating Black culture, empowering youth, and promoting Black influence through the Black/African American Cultural Resource Center.

Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, Santa Barbara – General Operating Support – $55,000

Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, Santa Barbara’s mission is to foster positive relationships between the many diverse groups in the Santa Barbara area and exemplify the vision and legacy of Dr. King. Funding will support the hiring of a part-time administrative assistant and the expansion of current programs and contract services that will strengthen community involvement.

NAACP Santa Maria-Lompoc 1072 – Racial Equity Projects – $30,000

The NAACP Santa Maria-Lompoc 1072’s mission is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color. Funding will support the Unsung Heroes Project, an annual Black History celebration, and work in schools to address racism and the pervasive use of the “N” word.

The Regents of the University of California, Santa Barbara – Kindred Collective for Healing and Liberatory Traditions – $20,771

The Kindred Collective for Healing and Liberatory Traditions at UC Santa Barbara is dedicated to transforming mental health care for Black communities in Santa Barbara County through culturally responsive services, interdisciplinary initiatives, and training future leaders in approaches to mental health that prioritize social justice. Funding will support general operating costs to sustain and expand key initiatives, including the Raising Liberated Black Youth program, community healing workshops, and activities that build capacity for training and supervising clinicians.

About the Fund for Santa Barbara

The Fund for Santa Barbara (The “Fund”) is a local 501c3 foundation that provides grants and support to organizations that advance progressive change by strengthening movements for Economic, Environmental, Political, Racial and Social Justice. More information about the Fund can be found at fundforsantabarbara.org. Help The Fund meet the moment by making a donation at fundforsantabarbara.org/donate