Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Invites the Community to Light Up Green this May

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – This May, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness invites community members, organizations, and businesses to join others across the state and nation in Lighting Up Green—a powerful visual show of support for mental health.

From May 1 through May 31, buildings across Santa Barbara County will be illuminated in lime green, the official color of mental health awareness. This campaign serves as a reminder that no one is alone in facing mental health challenges.

This year’s national theme, “Turn Awareness into Action,” encourages us to move beyond simply acknowledging mental health issues and toward making meaningful change. With 1 in 5 individuals experiencing a mental health condition each year, it’s more important than ever to take-action—for ourselves, for others, and for our communities.

How You Can Get Involved:

Light Up Green : Illuminate your building, home, or office in green this May to show solidarity and raise awareness.

: Illuminate your building, home, or office in green this May to show solidarity and raise awareness. Lawn Signs Available : Want to display a sign in support? Lawn signs are available while supplies last. Email Suzanne Grimmesey at suzkirk@sbcbwell.org to request yours.

: Want to display a sign in support? Lawn signs are available while supplies last. Email at Be Recognized Statewide : If you plan to participate by lighting up a building and would like to be included in the official California and national Mental Health America listings, please email Suzanne by April 9 . Also, be sure to send in pictures of your building to be shared broadly.

: If you plan to participate by lighting up a building and would like to be included in the official California and national Mental Health America listings, please email Suzanne by . Also, be sure to send in pictures of your building to be shared broadly. Join the Board of Supervisors Proclamation: Attend the May 6 meeting where the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will formally proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Explore other free events taking place throughout the community. Click here to see more.

Looking for more ways to make an impact? Explore the Mental Health America 2025 Planning Guide for ideas on how your business, school, or organization can take action. For individuals, the Mental Health Month Guide offers a calendar of daily wellness tips and activities.

Need Support? You Are Not Alone.

Help is available 24/7. Contact the Behavioral Wellness Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649 for support or to be connected with services.

To learn more about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit: http://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness.