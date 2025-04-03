County Health Department Launches New Name and Brand for 100th Anniversary

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is excited to announce a new logo and name change. The Department’s name is now officially “County of Santa Barbara Health Department”, abbreviated as “County Health”, following County Board of Supervisors approval on April 1st, 2025. After several months of developing a comprehensive branding strategy, the new name and logo aim to better represent the comprehensive services of County Health and its role in ensuring the wellbeing of our communities.

Inspired by the County’s branding of “One County, One Future” and the World Health Organization’s “One Health” initiative, the new logo integrates a balanced approach to optimize the health of people, animals, and the environment, recognizing each are closely linked and interdependent of one another. The renaming of the Department to “Health Department” also serves to convey the services and responsibilities our Department performs beyond the traditional role of conception of a Public Health Department. A Health Department is more comprehensive and inclusive of all matters related to our community and environment.

A timely enhancement of the Department, as 2025 marks an important milestone for the Department—our 100th anniversary! The new brand is a reminder that public health is not just about preventing illness but fostering connections, understanding, and support for one another. As the department looks forward to its next 100 years, it is clear that the health and wellbeing of the community will remain its top priority, supported by a dedicated team of public health professionals.

“We are very excited about our new logo and name which also serve to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of establishing a health department in the County of Santa Barbara” said Mouhanad Hammami, County Health Director.

“Our new brand builds on our strong past and signals a brighter future where we continue to serve all County residents”.

We look forward to continuing to work with our community partners and stakeholders toward a healthier future for Santa Barbara County.