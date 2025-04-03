Downtown Santa Barbara’s Country Line Dancing Nights Return

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Dust off your boots and get ready for country line dance nights on State Street! The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is excited to announce the return of its popular Kickin’ Country Line Dancing Nights, bringing this popular free class open to the public back to State Street.

Each Wednesday in April, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the community is invited to gather in front of Best BBQ, located at 716 State Street, for an evening of free country line dancing fun.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or have two left feet, everyone is welcome. Instructor Christy Grant will lead beginner-friendly lessons from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by open dancing from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

This exciting event is free and open to the public. Best BBQ will also be offering delicious sandwich specials throughout the evening, making it the perfect midweek activity. Grab your friends, family, and your favorite pair of boots, and join us for a night of country fun as the sun sets over State Street.

For more information, visit the Downtown Dance Nights page.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA), is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing cleanliness, security, and business support in the downtown district, providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit www.DowntownSB.org.