El Mesias/ Messiah to Bring Dual-Language Collaboration to The Choral Society’s April Concerts

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA) The Choral Society will offer an exciting and innovative performance of Handel’s Messiah at Trinity Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara on Saturday, April 12 (7:00pm) and Palm Sunday, April 13 (3pm). The concert title “El Mesias/Messiah” communicates the bilingual nature of the performance, in which audiences will experience the work in selections in both English and Spanish. The dual-language approach is a creative artistic choice that will bring fresh perspective to this beloved oratorio. Under the direction of Choral Society’s Artistic Director JoAnne Wasserman the concert will include all of Part I and selections from Part II and III of the Messiah.

The collaboration with a 21-piece orchestra and four soloists will serve to create a rich musical experience. Using portions of a libretto by Mario Montenegro that premiered in San Diego in 2020, brings a contemporary and culturally inclusive dimension to this classical masterpiece. Full translations in the program will ensure audience members can fully appreciate Montenegro’s Spanish libretto alongside the traditional English text, creating a more inclusive and enriching concert experience. Soloists for the concert are: Christina Bristow, soprano; Christina Pezzarossi, mezzo-soprano; JJ Lopez, tenor; and Colin Ramsey, bass.

Presenting the work in spring rather than the traditional winter season is also a thoughtful choice that will highlight the powerful renewal themes within the composition. While many associate the Messiah with Christmas celebrations, its messages of hope and rebirth align beautifully with springtime.

Tickets are available at sbchoral.org or at the door.