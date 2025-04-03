Freedom 4 Youth Ushers In a New Era of Leadership With Co-Chairs Lucy Firestone and Katy Powers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — At a time when hope, healing, and transformative justice are more urgent than ever, Freedom 4 Youth proudly announces the appointment of Lucy Firestone and Katy Powers as the new Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors—ushering in a bold new chapter of leadership grounded in heart, purpose, and vision.

“Lucy and Katy’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and criminal legal system reform will guide us into this exciting new chapter,” says Dr. Billi Jo Starr, Executive Director of Freedom 4 Youth. “Their leadership arrives at a crucial moment in our movement.”

Lucy Firestone and Katy Powers have stepped into their roles as our new Board Co-Chairs, bringing fresh vision while honoring the remarkable legacy left by Melissa Cohen and Karen Ortiz.

Under Melissa and Karen’s stewardship, Freedom 4 Youth witnessed transformative growth—expanded school and detention center programs, strengthened mentorship, mental health, and advocacy initiatives, and the release of the next issue of our youth-led social justice magazine, California Youth Voices and Vision, in collaboration with our statewide advocacy coalition partners. Their leadership carved a path that will empower youth and benefit our community for years to come.

And now, Melissa and Karen pass the torch—with grace and trust—into the capable hands of two visionary women ready to lead with both strategy and soul.

Meet the New Co-Chairs

Lucy Firestone is a transformation coach, producer, and co-founder of Firestone Sisters Inc. With more than 20 years of experience in media, coaching, and purpose-led leadership, Lucy helps individuals and organizations unlock their potential. She has worked at VH1, New Regency, Sony, and served as Vice President of Penn Station Entertainment for Fox. Today, she leads empowering retreats, runs a natural perfume line, and serves on multiple boards advocating for youth well-being and justice. A Princeton and Hudson Institute of Coaching graduate, Lucy lives in Santa Barbara with her husband and two daughters.

Katy Powers, a Santa Paula native, is the owner of a premier equestrian show barn in Santa Barbara and a fierce advocate for underserved youth. With degrees in Public Relations, Environmental Science, and an MBA from the University of Denver, Katy built a successful 15-year career in advertising before dedicating herself to parenting, volunteering, and nonprofit advocacy. Her board service at a Denver high school for teen mothers gave her a front-row seat to the challenges faced by system-impacted youth—and ignited her passion to help create more compassionate, opportunity-rich communities.

Together, Lucy and Katy embody the kind of grounded, heart-led leadership that will guide Freedom 4 Youth into its next chapter of impact.

Board of Directors: A Collective Force for Liberation

Freedom 4 Youth’s Board of Directors is a powerful assembly of changemakers whose expertise, lived experience, and shared commitment drive the mission forward:

Candice Pipersburg-Johnson: With over 23 years of experience working with children, Candice Pipersburg-Johnson has been a champion of youth development through sports, fitness, and personal growth programs. As the longest-serving board member, Candice’s insights are instrumental in shaping Freedom 4 Youth’s outreach and youth programs.

Karen Ortiz: A third-generation Santa Barbara native, Karen Ortiz, former Board Co-Chair, brings nearly 30 years of experience in nonprofit development and community service. Her dedication to improving lives on the Central Coast is evident in her leadership and long-term commitment and service to Freedom 4 Youth’s mission.

Melissa Cohen: As a long-serving board member and former Board Co-Chair, Melissa Cohen has played a pivotal role in strengthening Freedom 4 Youth’s infrastructure and communication. As Board Secretary, she ensures strong governance and strategic oversight while actively supporting initiatives that directly impact youth, such as our Annual Holiday Care Package Drive.

Shannon Miller: Shannon Miller is the second longest-serving board member of Freedom 4 Youth, bringing unwavering dedication, strategic insight, and financial expertise to the organization. With a deep commitment to youth empowerment, she plays a vital role in ensuring the organization remains compliant, fiscally responsible, and well-positioned for growth.

Willie Poindexter: Known for his dedication to uplifting youth and fostering community connections, Willie Poindexter, retired Santa Barbara County probation officer (PO), brings invaluable insights and lived experience to the Board of Directors. As a PO, Willy was a part of the original leadership program at Los Prietos Boys Camp, where Freedom 4 Youth was founded.

Roger Perry: Roger Perry’s lifelong dedication to youth development is reflected in his extensive service to youth sports programs, Parks and Recreation, the Boys & Girls Club, and Freedom 4 Youth. For decades, Roger has played a pivotal role in creating opportunities for young people to thrive, both on and off the field.

Nathan Contreras: As the Board’s L.E.E.D. (Lived Experience Executive Division) Representative, Nathan ensures that the voices of those directly impacted by the justice system inform Freedom 4 Youth’s decision-making and programs. Nathan’s role bridges lived experience with organizational leadership, creating meaningful connections and systemic change.

Join Us on the Pathway to Freedom

This is more than a leadership transition—it’s a recommitment to our values, our youth, and our shared vision for healing and justice.

“We invite you to stand with us in this next chapter,” says Dr. Starr. “Your support remains the heartbeat of everything we do.”

Join us in this transition. Help us welcome Lucy and Katy by attending our upcoming Pathway to Freedom Event on April 18th.

Together, we rise.

Together, we liberate.

Together, we create the future our youth deserve.