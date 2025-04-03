Important Tips for 2025 Deltopia Weekend

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, Calif. – As we approach the unsanctioned festival weekend known as Deltopia, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to share some important tips with attendees. Deltopia is known for attracting large crowds to the Isla Vista area, impacting residents and first responders. To ensure safety, the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department would like to remind the public of the following information:

Rooftop/Deck/Bluff Safety:

Safety is the number one priority. The bluffs along Isla Vista’s coastline are dangerous and falls occur nearly every year, sometimes with tragic results. Stay behind all fencing or railings near the edge to avoid injury. The bluffs are not a safe place to stand or gather.

Additionally, partygoers are reminded that it is illegal to party on rooftops. Local ordinances allow law enforcement to take immediate action if this happens. Avoid partying on roofs and stay safe.

Residential decks are intended for single-family use and not generally designed to hold large groups. Overcrowding can lead to dangerous structural collapses that cause severe injuries or even fatalities. The Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring overcrowding of decks and residential units closely. Residential units or decks found to be overcrowded will be evacuated by law enforcement. Additionally, overcrowding may result in citations.

Make Way for First Responders:

In case of an emergency, please remember to always make way for first responders. Whether it’s medical, fire, or law enforcement, clear access is crucial for ensuring help arrives quickly. If you see emergency vehicles or personnel, please stay out of their way and help create a safe path for them to get to where they are needed.

The Sheriff’s Office and Santa Barbara County Fire Department are working together to make sure everyone stays safe, and your cooperation in ensuring first responders can do their jobs is a key part of that.

Overdose and the Good Samaritan Exemption:

If you see someone overdosing, calling for help immediately can save their life. Under the Good Samaritan Law, if you observe a person experiencing a drug or alcohol overdose, and you’re sober, intoxicated, or under the influence at the time you call for aid, you and that person face no liability. This law was created to encourage bystanders to assist in emergencies and is one of the community’s most powerful tools during Deltopia weekend.

Restorative Justice Program Suspended:

Restorative Justice is a diversion program that allows for certain citations to be dismissed through attending a class and completing community service. Restorative Justice will be suspended during the Deltopia weekend. This means that all citations will be forwarded the court process where sustained violations will become permanent record. Hosts and attendees are encouraged to familiarize themselves with applicable ordinances and laws that apply to the Deltopia weekend. The Sheriff’s Office has compiled an information sheet that can be found here.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and County Fire Department urge Deltopia attendees to stay safe, act responsibly, and look out for one another. Remember, cooperation with law enforcement and emergency responders helps maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for all. Let’s ensure that Deltopia remains a memorable experience for the right reasons, with everyone’s well-being at the forefront.