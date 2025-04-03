MTD to Solicit Input on Proposed Service Changes Through Public Meetings and Online Survey

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara MTD is hosting a set of public outreach meetings this April, and is inviting the public to take a brief survey giving feedback on proposed service changes to local bus service. These meetings are held annually in the spring to receive input on the proposed changes that would go into effect on August 18, 2025.

Proposed changes for August this year are minimal, with one additional weekday inbound PM peak trip on Line 24x (UCSB Express). Also to be discussed at these meetings, is the launch of The Wave on-demand microtransit service in Goleta and Isla Vista this spring.

In addition to these proposed changes, members of the public can learn more about MTD’s Tap2Ride contactless payment system that allows riders to use bank cards and mobile wallets on smart devices (like Apple Pay and GPay) to pay their bus fare. With a feature known as dynamic fare capping, a rider using Tap2Ride can ensure that they are capped at the cost of a 30 day pass in a 30 day period. Seniors over 65, people with disabilities, and Medicare card holders are now able to enroll to receive discounted fares when using the Tap2Ride system.

MTD invites the public to learn more and to give feedback via an online survey that explains all the proposed changes at www.sbmtd.gov/servicechanges. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

Community meetings will be held at the following locations and times, and Spanish/English interpretation will be provided:

Wednesday, April 9th at 6:00 p.m.

Goleta Community Center

5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

Tuesday, April 15th at 6:00 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery

40 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara

Monday, April 21st at 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Meeting- Zoom Webinar

Click here to register.

Wednesday, April 23rd at 6:00 p.m.

Carpinteria Library

5141 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria

In addition to the four meetings listed above, a presentation on the proposed changes will be given at the April 22nd meeting of the Isla Vista Community Services District Board of Directors. The meeting begins at 6:00pm.

For questions on proposed service changes, the public may contact Santa Barbara MTD at 805-963-3364 or email info1@sbmtd.gov.