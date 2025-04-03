Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is excited to announce its annual Easter Feast, taking place on Thursday, April 17, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Mission’s facility located at 535 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara. This tradition brings together community members, guests, volunteers, and staff to celebrate the hope and renewal that Easter represents.

The Easter Feast is open to anyone in need of a meal or fellowship. Guests will be treated to a delicious Easter dinner prepared by the men in the 12-month Residential Treatment Program and served by dedicated volunteers. The meal will include traditional ham, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, dinner rolls, and desserts, served with warmth and hospitality to make everyone feel welcomed and valued.

“Easter is a time of renewal and hope, and we want to share that with those who may feel forgotten or alone,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “This meal is more than just food—it’s about building community, offering encouragement, and reminding our guests that they are cared for and supported.“

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission remains dedicated to serving individuals experiencing homelessness and addiction in the community. With 80 beds for men and 40 for women, it is the only emergency shelter between Santa Maria and Ventura open 365 nights a year. In addition to providing meals and shelter, the Rescue Mission offers comprehensive treatment programs and life-skills training to help individuals rebuild their lives.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Established in 1965, this 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for over 60 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. It is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission annually provides over 100,000 meals and more than 45,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn. The Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility.