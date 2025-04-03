Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network Hosts Community Celebration for Transgender Day of Visibility

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network (SBTAN) is proud to host a vibrant community celebration in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, located at 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

International Transgender Day of Visibility is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the strength, contributions, and resilience of transgender and gender-expansive people while raising awareness about the ongoing challenges they face. It is a day to honor courage, build solidarity, and foster a culture of acceptance and inclusion.

The SBTAN-hosted event will be a joyful and empowering gathering for all ages, featuring:

Live music performances.

Art exhibits by trans artists.

Community engagement activities.

Opportunities to learn, connect, and celebrate together

All funds raised will go directly toward SBTAN’s year-round work advocating for the safety, dignity, and rights of transgender individuals across California’s Central Coast. This includes support groups for transgender individuals and families, public education efforts, and community actions like the recent Transgender Unity March, which brought over 500 supporters together in a powerful demonstration of love and solidarity.

“It’s more important than ever that we come together to support and defend each other,” said Megan Overland, Board President of SBTAN.

“Transgender Day of Visibility and this event are a chance to celebrate our achievements and show that Santa Barbara is committed to our trans community. We invite all of our supportive neighbors, family, and allies to join us for this exciting evening.”

Advance tickets and donation options are available at www.sbtan.org/donate.