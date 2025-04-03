Spring Forward With Over 200 Classes for Your Life or Career, Starting Soon at SBCC School of Extended Learning

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. (March XX, 2025) — Spring is the perfect time to nurture your potential, acquire new skills, and advance in your career and life with SBCC School of Extended Learning. The next wave of essential workshops and engaging classes will start soon, with new offerings launching every week between March 31 and May 24. There are still spots open in over 200 free and fee-based classes designed to advance careers, hone life skills, and inspire creativity and camaraderie.

“We invite the community to embrace the spirit of springtime—the season of growth and renewal – by trying something new or rekindling a lifelong dream,” said Carola Smith, Assistant Superintendent / Vice President, School of Extended Learning. “We’re here to help you cultivate the future you envision.”

SBCC School of Extended Learning invites adults of all ages to explore life dreams or pursue career goals with free classes in Music, Nutrition, Creative English, Computer and Design, Workplace Communication and Career Skills, Parent-Child Workshops, English as a Second Language, Adult High School Diploma, GED®, Bilingual GED®, Bilingual Computer and Microsoft Applications, Construction, Gardening, Graphic Design, Photography, Self-Care – and more. Fee-based classes still open for spring enrollment include Yoga, Dance, DIY and topics in Spirituality.

Extended Learning Spring Highlights

The Adult High School, GED & Bilingual GED Program is designed for adults who want to earn their high school diploma or a high school equivalency certificate and to prepare for job opportunities, college, or certificate programs in healthcare and more.

Earn a GED in as little as three to six months.

Hours are flexible; you can work at your own pace.

The SBCC Career Skills Institute (CSI) offers free classes that have been carefully selected to provide the training you need to enter, transform, or re-enter your career path. Take classes and earn certificates inbusiness, design, technology and career education. This spring, get started on a fast track to a certificate in Computer and Design, Workplace Communication and Career Skills, Bilingual Computer and Microsoft Applications, Construction, Gardening, Graphic Design, Photography. Spring classes include:

Repurposing and Refurbishing

Small Scale Food Production 1 & 2

Leadership Skills

Introduction to Computers (Bilingual)

LinkedIn for Business

The English as a Second Language (ESL) Programoffers classeswhere the learning experience extends far beyond words and grammar. By learning English, students are better able to navigate life in the United States and pursue new opportunities, self-growth, and connections.

Daytime or evening classes for all levels

Convenient locations at the Schott and Wake Campuses

In-person or Zoom classes

The Older Adults Program helps students develop new skills while building community in classes designed to support the lifelong learning goals of older adults. Our classes are designed to promote community, creative expression, and overall well-being. Spring classes in Creative Art, Creative English, Creative Music, Creative Theatre, and Self Management include:

Basics of Singing 1

Beginning Oil Painting

Beginning Drawing

Getting Started, Getting Good and Getting Your Fiction Published

Personal and Family Enrichment programs enhance your ability to support your family and community with classes focused on health, wellness, parenting, and more.

Health & Safety classes focus on promoting health, safety and the well-being of individuals, families and communities, with classes such as Your Nutrition and the Environment.

classes focus on promoting health, safety and the well-being of individuals, families and communities, with classes such as Your Nutrition and the Environment. Fee-Based Life Enhancement classes cover topics that offer enriching experiences in cooking, culture, languages, fitness, recreation, spirituality and travel, such as: Ancient Art of Belly Dance ($63.00), Gentle Yoga for Every Body – online ($77.00), Tour a Nursery with a Landscape Designer ($24.00), Access Your Inner Healer ($20.00).

For further information or assistance with applying and registering, visit https://sel.sbcc.edu or contact the School of Extended Learning at (805) 682-8205 or in person at the Schott Campus at 310 W. Padre St. Hablamos Español.



About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).