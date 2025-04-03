Track and Field Athletes Shine at Crosstown Showdown

A tri-meet between Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara, and San Marcos gave local athletes an opportunity to claim unofficial city championships in their signature events.

San Marcos High’s Avery Leck shined the brightest, winning all four of her events at the Crosstown Showdown for the second year in a row. She competed in the 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the high jump.

“I have a lot more than four events that I could do, so my coach tells me what I need to do to win the meet,” Leck said. “Usually, the events she needs me to do are my favorite events, so it works out.”

San Marcos High came out on top of the team competition as well on the boys’ and girls’ sides. The San Marcos boys outscored Dos Pueblos 92.5-42.5 and Santa Barbara 96-40.

In the girls’ team competition, San Marcos outpaced Dos Pueblos 78-58 and defeated Santa Barbara 82-45.

In addition to Leck, San Marcos also received outstanding performances from Elise Tuttle, who won the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races with times of 2:33.95 and 5:31.06, respectively.

On the boys’ side, San Marcos had the top four finishers in the 100-meter dash, led by Brody Green, who finished with a time of 11.48 just ahead of Ethan Ball, who came in at 11.49.

Green was edged by Christopher Lopez of Santa Barbara High for first place in the 200-meter. Lopez finished with a time of 23.26.

The boys’ 400-meter was super tight as Logan Patterson Deaknye of San Marcos narrowly bested Andy Brennan of Dos Pueblos with a time of 50.78. Brennan came in at 50.99.

In the boys’ 800 meter, Cullen Gully ran a season-best time of 1:59.65 as he pulled away from the pack in the last 100 meters.

Carter Battle soars through the air in the long jump. Photo credit: Gary Kim

“It’s really all about positioning. I wanted to stay near the front group, but conserve my energy,” Gully said. “It was rough because the last 200, the wind on that corner was really strong, so my teammates all tried to move up there, but I knew that if I was leading there it would take way more energy to lead through the wind, so I just stayed in the back, pushed in the last 100 meters, and got the win.”

San Marcos dominated the jumps on the boys’ side with TJ Deakyne defeating Carter Battle of Santa Barbara in the long jump with a mark of 21’9″.

Henry Early and Deakyne of San Marcos took the top two spots in the high jump, clearing 5’10” and 5’8″ respectively.

Elina Stump captured a win for Santa Barbara High girls in the 200-meter with a time of 26.81. She also took first place in the triple jump with a mark of 35’3.75″.

Clehann Howard and Lucia Riley of Dos Pueblos took the top two spots in the 400-meter with times of 104.59 and 105.85, respectively.

Malachi Johnston unleashes a massive throw in the discus. Photo credit: Gary Kim

In the throws, Malachi Johnston of Santa Barbara High won both the shot put and discus with throws of 49’8″ and 153′ 4.5″, respectively.

“In dual meets like this, I am pretty consistent with my first throw,” Johnston said. “I kind of overthink the first one, get a mark, and weirdly that’s usually my best one.”

On the girls’ side, Ava Allen of San Marcos won the shot put with a throw of 31’75” and Krystal Valdez of Santa Barbara High won the discus with a throw of 89’5.5″.