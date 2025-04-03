Announcement

Women Business Leaders to be Honored at 11th Annual BRAVO Awards Ceremony

Thu Apr 03, 2025 | 4:59pm

SANTA BARBARA, California – The National Association of Women Business Owners, Santa Barbara chapter (NAWBO-SB), is proud to announce the 11th Annual BRAVO Awards, celebrating the achievements of outstanding women in the Santa Barbara community. President Kara Pearson and President-Elect Mary Jean Vignone will be co-hosting an engaging luncheon to honor nine exceptional winners.

The event will take place on May 1, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Goleta. This year’s theme, “Elevating Women, Elevating Impact,” underscores the profound influence of women leaders in Santa Barbara.

Anne Pazier, owner of Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, will serve as Madame of Ceremony. The keynote speaker is Elizabeth Cholawsky,  angel investor, and former CEO of technology company HG Insights.

The BRAVO Awards were established to recognize local women leaders who have enriched Santa Barbara economically, politically, philanthropically and socially. Award recipients have demonstrated initiative, introduced innovative ideas to their industries, and inspired others to excel.

The 2025 award winners are:

  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Carola Nicholson
  • Woman Business Owner of the Year: Tina Takaya
  • Entrepreneur to Watch: Polly Moharram
  • Philanthropic Champion: Dr. Cynder Sinclair
  • Public Policy Leader of the Year: Lizzie Rodriguez
  • Education Advocate of the Year: Janice Brown
  • Rising Star of the Year: Amelia Vander May and Sienna Valentine
  • Kim Clark Leadership Award: Sherry Villanueva

Early bird tickets are on sale now, with the sale ending on April 14th. Tickets purchased before this date are $95 for NAWBO members and $110 for non-members. After April 14th, ticket prices will increase. Tables seating eight are available for $760. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information about the 2025 BRAVO Awards and to purchase tickets, visit https://nawbo-sb.com/upcoming-events/2025-bravo/. To learn more about NAWBO-SB and membership opportunities, visit https://nawbo-sb.com.

If you go

What: 2025 BRAVO Awards

When: Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, Goleta

Tickets: https://nawbo-sb.com/upcoming-events/2025-bravo/

