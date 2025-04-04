Celebrate National Library Week with Santa Barbara Public Library April 6–12, 2025 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – What draws people to the Santa Barbara Public Library? Everything! From books and digital resources to job assistance and creative programming, libraries are essential to thriving communities.

National Library Week, April 6–12, 2025, is a time to celebrate the many ways libraries bring people together, spark imagination, and support lifelong learning.

The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Santa Barbarba Public Library, invite the community to join the celebration! Whether you’re a longtime patron or haven’t visited in a while, now is the perfect time to explore all the Library has to offer.

Check it out—the Library offers something for everyone, with programs for all ages that range from literacy support and entrepreneurial workshops to punk rock concerts, reading to a dog for struggling readers, poetry making, sewing machines, stand-up paddleboards, ice skating passes, chess or Dungeons & Dragons games, 3D printing, history lectures, art classes, music making, and more, ensuring everyone has access to resources that educate, inspire, and connect.

Join the Santa Barbara Public Library for special National Library Week events:

Library Proclamation at County Board of Supervisors Meeting – Tuesday April 8th, 9:00am – Join us and our County Library partners as we proclaim the enduring importance of the Public Library!

Library on the Go at Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio – Thursday April 10 th , 5:30pm-7:30pm – A fun-filled evening with Lotería (6pm), books for all ages, and information about upcoming library events.

– – A fun-filled evening with Lotería (6pm), books for all ages, and information about upcoming library events. Literary Trivia Night at SBPL – Friday April 11 th , 6:00pm- 8:00pm – Hosted by Friends of the Santa Barbara Library.

– – Hosted by Friends of the Santa Barbara Library. Children’s Book Sale at Michael Towbes Library Plaza – Saturday April 12 th , 10:00am-1:00pm – Friends of the Library will have gently used children’s books for sale! All proceeds will go to the public library.

– – Friends of the Library will have gently used children’s books for sale! All proceeds will go to the public library. Library Champion Award Honoring Jim Jackson – Sunday, April 13th, 10:00am- 11:30am (Limited space available, for more information contact info@sblibraryfoundation.org)

This National Library Week, take time to rediscover the library and see how it draws us together as a community. Whether you’re visiting for books, resources, or a place to connect, the Santa Barbarba Public Library is here for you.

First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information about National Library Week events with the Santa Barbara Public Library, visit library.santabarbaraca.gov/events and follow us on Instagram @sbplibrary and @sblibraryfoundation.

Your support and participation in these events help strengthen our community and ensure the continued success of the Library’s programs and services. To make a donation, visit sblibraryfoundation.org/donate.