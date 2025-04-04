Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Selects 14 Finalists for Annual Music Competition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, California – Fourteen talented instrumentalists and vocalists will vie for thousands of dollars in scholarships at the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s (PASF) annual competition on April 27. The finalists were selected through auditions held March 28 and 29 at the Music Academy of the West’s Weinmann Hall in Montecito.

The PASF Audition Committee, comprised of Board President Deborah Bertling, Board Secretary Erin Bonski-Evans, and Directors Jill Felber, Dr. David McKee, and Kristine Pacheco-Bernt, carefully chose the finalists from a competitive field of adult and youth musicians. This year’s auditions featured several contenders for the newly introduced Junior Vocal Division, which is dedicated to vocalists under the age of 17.

The finalists will compete for cash prizes at the PASF Competition concert, which will be held on April 27 in Lehmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West. The competition spans four divisions: Junior Vocal, Adult Vocal, Junior Instrumental, and Adult Instrumental.

Adult Instrumental Finalists:

Cam Audras, violist

Alice Dring, violinist

Ellen Butler, pianist

Adult Vocal Finalists:

Ariana Horner Sutherland, soprano

Xeni Tziouvaras, mezzo-soprano

Junior Instrumental Finalists:

Skylar Abello, violinist

Matvey Ioffe, pianist

Seungyoo Kim-Jung, violinist

Elisha Wu, pianist

Annabelle Zhang, pianist

Junior Vocal Finalists:

Arturo Cabrera Balaguera

Amelia Checketts

Aria Bonski Evans

Nikki Seppala Kurtis

“Witnessing the talent of these young musicians each year is truly inspiring,” said Bertling. “Music is a vital part of the human experience, enriching our lives in profound ways, and these young musicians represent the future of this vital art form. It’s why the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation believes in nurturing this talent and providing opportunities for them to flourish. We invite the Santa Barbara community to come, be moved by their performances, and celebrate the extraordinary musical talent that is emerging from our own backyard.”

Founded in 1982, the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation provides financial support to deserving vocal and instrumental students in Santa Barbara County. The annual competition inspires young musicians to pursue excellence and helps further their development as artists. This year, over $27,000 in scholarships will be awarded to the finalists.

The Junior Vocal Division, announced last year, has been met with great enthusiasm. The initiative was created in response to feedback at a symposium held in February 2024 with leading arts educators. An additional $6,000 in scholarship funds is available to support this new division. The scholarships can be used for music lessons, tuition, summer programs, or to improve instruments.

Since 2023, PASF has awarded over $915,000 in scholarships and grants, benefiting more than 5,000 students annually. In addition to the competition, PASF provides approximately $40,000 each year in grants to local music education programs, including the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Opera Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony. These grants help fund after-school lessons, summer music camps, and outreach programs that introduce young students to the performing arts, ensuring that the arts remain accessible to all.

For more information about PASF, visit pasfsb.org.