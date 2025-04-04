Santa Barbara City Council to Decide on Additional Tenant Protections

On Tuesday, April 8, the City Council will consider an ordinance to bolster the City’s existing tenant protections related to evictions due to substantial remodels by adding three provisions initially recommended by the Ordinance Committee in 2023, but not included in the ordinance adopted in January last year.



Review the Agenda Report Amending Chapter 26.50 Regarding Tenant Protection and Proposed Ordinance. We anticipate this item being discussed by Mayor and Council beginning no earlier than 4 p.m.



The proposed ordinance would:

Cap rents charged to tenants who exercise their right to return following an eviction due to a substantial remodel

Require landlords to obtain independent verification that a proposed substantial remodel requires eviction of the tenant

Require a new owner of a rental property having 5 or more units to wait one year before initiating evictions to demolish or substantially remodel the units.

City Council Meeting

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Starts at 2:00 p.m.

City Hall, 2nd Floor (735 Anacapa St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Participation via Zoom



The City Council meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa Street. Participation is available in person or virtually. Spanish translation and interpretation are provided. Watch live on Channel 18 or the City’s YouTube channel. The recording will be available after the meeting.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.