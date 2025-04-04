Santa Maria Man Arrested for Selling Marijuana to Minors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Maria, Calif. – Detectives from the Cannabis Compliance Team have arrested a Santa Maria man for marijuana sales to minors. This arrest followed an investigation that began in January 2025, when a parent contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that her child had purchased nicotine vapes from through the social media app, Snapchat.

Through their investigation, detectives traced the Snapchat account to 23-year-old Jose Luis Maya and established that he had a significant marijuana and vape re-sale business where he sold product that he purchased legally, at a markup, primarily to minors. Known by his username “Mr. Maya”, he would coordinate delivery sales to customers he knew to be minors through the app. On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., detectives arrested Maya at his residence in the 1300-block of Ronald Place in Santa Maria. He was booked at the Northern Branch Jail for selling marijuana to a minor (felony) as well as a violation of probation. He is being held without bail.

Maya’s Snapchat account has since been deactivated, but detectives encourage parents, especially in the Orcutt and Santa Maria area, to check their children’s accounts to see if they were in contact with Maya. Anyone with information related this case is encouraged to contact our Cannabis Compliance Team at 805-681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805)681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

In addition to protecting consumers and the integrity of the legal cannabis market, arresting suspects involved in illegal sales helps prevent organized crime and the associated violence that often accompanies illicit drug trade. This proactive approach by the Santa Barbara County Cannabis Compliance Team reinforces the rule of law and promotes a safer environment for both industry stakeholders and the public. Overall, the enforcement of arrests for illegal marijuana sales is an essential element in maintaining a well-regulated and responsible cannabis industry.