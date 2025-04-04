At Noon on Friday, May 16, 2025, UCSB will mark the 40th anniversary of the planting of the Tree of Peace, on the greenbelt north of Storke Tower.

This symbolizes the Great Law of Peace, the foundation of the Iroquois Confederacy.

This inspired the U.S. Founding Fathers, a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. This Santa Barbara Tree of Peace has been mentioned in four Mayoral Proclamations, by Harriet Miller, Marty Blum, Helene Schneider, and Cathy Murillo.

The Great Law of Peace united the warring nations in peace and prosperity by its understanding. This is a precedent to bring world peace in our time, between Israel and Palestine, between Russia and Ukraine, and among all the nations.

This is the subject of my book on Amazon, Restoring the Great Law of Peace: How to Tell the Whole Truth.

The Hopi know this Great Law of Peace as the inviolably sovereign Law of Nature. The Buddhists know it as the True Dharma. This is the Law of Universal Unconditional Love taught by Jesus Christ. In Islam it’s called the Will of The One God by which everything happens without fail. Einstein thought of it as the Torah, the Law which even God must follow and cannot contradict.

Einstein thought it could be described mathematically by a simple set of equations he envisioned called “Unified Field Theory.”

I was among about 100 people participating in its planting 40 years ago.