Thousands in Santa Barbara Join Worldwide Trump Protests

A snake of thousands of Santa Barbara residents roared through State Street on the afternoon of April 5, in an international day to protest Donald Trump. The Santa Barbara Police Department estimated as many as 5,000 people rallied to the protest.

Even the stairs were crowded at De la Guerra Plaza. | Elijah Valerjev

By the start time of 1 p.m., protesters overflowed both De la Guerra Plaza and De la Guerra Street. Nearby balconies and stairwells were crowded with people getting a look at the speakers. The event was promoted by Indivisible Santa Barbara, where organizer Myra Paige cited various locations of the protest, both national and international, including Alabama, Maine, France, and Denmark.

“We don’t even know if there will be a 2026 election or if it will be compromised,” said Paige. “This is not a democracy—this is fascism.”

Luz Reyes-Martín, vice president of engagement with Planned Parenthood, stepped up to the stage as the rally’s first speaker: “We are here to fight for a world where everyone can live with respect. Reproductive rights are not negotiable.”

“We will not be silent. We will not back down. Hands off Medicaid,” Reyes-Martín said to the crowd. “We need you all to show that the American people are not for sale.”

This was followed by an emotional speech from Primitiva Hernandez, director of 805 UndocuFund. “I’m here today because deep within myself, I know what it means to be targeted. That your rights could disappear overnight. That your existence could be politicized,” said Hernandez.

“Let me be clear, they are coming for all of us — our social security, our vote, our books, our safety, our future,” said Hernandez. “They fear our unity. Hands off our people”

Jon “Bowzer” Bauman, who introduced himself an entertainer as well as the president of a Social Security protection organization, rallied the crowd, saying, “This is the biggest assault on Social Security in the history of the program. Medicaid pays for almost two thirds of long-term care in America.”

Jon Bauman warned the crowd of the threats to Social Security. | Elijah Valerjev

Protestors then snailed into State Street to march almost a mile down to the Dolphin Fountain in front of Stearns Wharf.

“The rule of law is at risk. If we lose that, we will lose it all,” said Aaron Arndt, a protestor in the crowd.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered to observe the protestors. “I don’t know what to say. This is a crazy situation. I hope we change something,” said Daniel Gabre, an observer filming the protestors from the sidewalks.

Some protestors, such as Tef Harmachis and his wife, had left their phones at home out of precaution that authorities might take them, as seen in other areas around the United States. While many supported the protestors along the street, others booed and jeered.

“My hope is that this will be loud enough for Trump to hear that we don’t want him,” said protester Al Souma.

“But he already knows that. My hope is that this will move Congress to vote against Trump’s terrible agenda,” immediately responded Apricot Windsayer, another protestor. “It’s empowering, uplifting, and motivating. Democracy brings me here today.”

Protestors crossed Cabrillo Boulevard, supported by S.B. police, to get to West Beach for the Human Sign. | Elijah Valerjev

State Street was filled for blocks, as construction workers from the tops of buildings paused their work to watch. The crowd gathered at West Beach to form a human “Hands Off” sign.

Katie Sanders, a volunteer with Indivisible S.B., called the turnout “very uplifting in some pretty dark times especially with the recent tariffs.” At age 50, Sanders said she has just started attending protests in recent weeks, also attending the Sable Oil protest about two weeks ago. “This protest has started me on a new road. Thanks, Trump.”

“So many people just kept coming. It was so cool to see lots of people who feel the same way to fight for our country,” said Sanders.

It is safe to say that the echoing chant, “Hey hey! Ho ho! Trump and Musk have got to go!” will be an earworm for many rally-goers for the next week.