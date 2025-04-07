Assemblymember Hart Recognizes Tere Jurado as 2025 Woman of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Assemblymember Gregg Hart recognized Tere Jurado last night with the 2025 California Woman of the Year award as part of the Legislature’s annual celebration of women’s leadership. Each spring, legislators across the state honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of women leaders in their communities. Hart presented Jurado with the award in a standing-room-only ceremony attended by family members, friends, and special guests, including Ambassador Ricardo Santana Velázquez of the Mexican Consulate in Oxnard.

Jurado is a pillar of Santa Barbara — especially within the Latino community. Having lived and worked in Santa Barbara for decades, she has built a career not only in radio as a Spanish-language broadcaster, but also as a community advocate, small business owner, nonprofit leader, and go-to person for many.

“Jurado’s tireless dedication can be felt throughout Santa Barbara, from the annual Milpas Holiday Parade she leads, to the countless families she has supported,” said Hart. “She is a champion of culture, inclusivity, and community service, and I am proud to recognize her as a California Woman of the Year.”

“I am deeply honored to represent the women of California’s Central Coast as the recipient of this recognition by Assemblymember Hart,” said Jurado. “Serving the Santa Barbara community has been a true privilege, bringing me immense joy and fulfillment. I remain committed to supporting and making a meaningful impact in every way possible for many years to come.”

Jurado has spent decades connecting people with critical services, from food assistance programs to support for children and parents. She is especially proud of her 17 years working as a family advocate at Franklin Elementary School. Most recently, Jurado has served on the boards of organizations like the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Santa Barbara Eastside Society, Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA), Marjorie Luke Theatre, Santa Barbara Police Activities League, Old Spanish Days, and more.