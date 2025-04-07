Downtown Santa Barbara Welcomes Sephora to State Street with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – April 4, 2025 – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is pleased to announce the grand opening of Sephora at their new, expanded location on State Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating their arrival at 733 State Street on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 10:00 AM. Sephora, previously located in the Paseo Nuevo mall, has relocated to this larger, renovated space, signifying a major investment in the downtown area and providing an enhanced shopping experience.

“The relocation of Sephora to a larger, updated space on State Street is a significant addition to our downtown,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association. “This move underscores the growing confidence major retailers have in Downtown Santa Barbara and is a testament to the ongoing revitalization efforts we are championing. This larger store will offer an even greater selection of products and services to our community, and we are delighted to welcome them to the district.”

At Sephora, customers can enjoy a shopping experience where all are welcome and what makes you unique is celebrated. Check out fan-favorite brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Sol de Janeiro, Chanel, Dyson, and affordable picks from Sephora Collection. Plus, get your beauty in two hours when you buy online and pick up in store! Visit https://www.sephora.com/happening/services for more information.

The opening of Sephora underscores the ongoing revitalization of downtown Santa Barbara and its appeal to both national and international retailers. The DSBIA is committed to fostering a vibrant and dynamic downtown environment and views Sephora’s relocation as a key component of this mission.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on DSBIA’s events programs, a directory of downtown businesses, and ways you can support our vibrant community, visit www.DowntownSB.org.