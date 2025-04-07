Gainey Foundation Gives Significant Gift to People Helping People Repairs Family foundation contributes $150,000 in recent years

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, CA- April 6, 2025 – Last year a therapist was in a session with a client in newly acquired space at People Helping People’s (PHP) longtime headquarters in Solvang when a shelf suddenly fell off the wall.

PHP had been thrilled to take over this section of their building which had previously been occupied by several small businesses, giving PHP much-needed extra space.

Unfortunately the shelf fell because the new rooms had undetected water damage from previous flooding and the new space had to be fully remediated to remove mold in the walls.

PHP was forced to close off the new rooms for many months, until the Gainey Foundation stepped in to make a significant gift of $50,000 to begin the remediation work.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the Gainey Foundation for this remarkable gift,” said PHP CEO, Erica Flores. “They have been a dedicated supporter of our mission for many years and we appreciate them supporting us for this unplanned and unanticipated need.”

Dan Gainey commented, “We feel so fortunate to be in a position to help this great cause. The food and support services that People Helping People offers to those in need strengthens our entire community.”

This is the third year in a row the Gainey Foundation has made a $50,000 gift in support of PHP, which serves as the safety net for the Santa Ynez Valley, providing emergency and longer-term support to low- and moderate-income residents.

In 2024 the Foundation donated a van to PHP to transport clients and make food deliveries to homebound seniors. In 2023 they supported the purchase of a new technology system to boost the efficiency of the nonprofit that so many Valley residents depend upon.

While more interior and exterior work has yet to be done, The Gainey’s generosity has allowed PHP to begin the project that will make their headquarters a safe and welcoming place for those in need and the staff that serves them.

For more than 30 years People Helping People has offered a safety net to all Valley residents–from infants to the elderly. Their clients are primarily working families who struggle to afford the basics and seniors on a fixed income. For more information visit syvphp.org