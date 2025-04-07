Goleta’s Community State of the City is TOMORROW, April 8

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 7, 2025 – Be sure to join us TOMORROW evening, April 8, for the Goleta Community State of the City from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This is a must-attend event for anyone who loves Goleta. You will walk out the door feeling better informed and connected to your City and each other.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Pick up a free tote bag and a passport sheet at the Welcome Table to use as you visit the 18 information tables inside. A City of Goleta keychain will be given to those who fill out their passport sheet and visit all of the tables.

City information tables include:

Advance Planning

Business License / Economic Development

Capital Improvement Projects (CIP)

City Clerk Division

Emergency Services

Environmental Services

Finance

Goleta Community Center

Goleta Police

Goleta Valley Historical Society

Goleta Valley Library

Homelessness

Parks and Open Space

Parks and Recreation

Project Connect

Sustainability

Transportation and Development Engineering

Welcome / Stay Connected

Also at 5:00 p.m., mingle with the City Council, stakeholders and fellow Goletans. Enjoy light refreshments and take photos to remember the evening.

The main program begins promptly at 6:00 p.m. when Teen Star Finalist Tyler McCutchen will start us off with a song. Next, Mayor Perotte will give her State of the City Address followed by a Financial Update from Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet. The program concludes with the popular Q&A session featuring City of Goleta Department Directors. Bring your questions!

We hope to see you tomorrow!