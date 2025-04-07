Announcement

Goleta’s Community State of the City is TOMORROW, April 8

Mon Apr 07, 2025 | 12:37pm

GOLETA, CA, April 7, 2025 – Be sure to join us TOMORROW evening, April 8, for the Goleta Community State of the City from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This is a must-attend event for anyone who loves Goleta. You will walk out the door feeling better informed and connected to your City and each other.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Pick up a free tote bag and a passport sheet at the Welcome Table to use as you visit the 18 information tables inside. A City of Goleta keychain will be given to those who fill out their passport sheet and visit all of the tables.

City information tables include:

  • Advance Planning
  • Business License / Economic Development
  • Capital Improvement Projects (CIP)
  • City Clerk Division
  • Emergency Services
  • Environmental Services
  • Finance
  • Goleta Community Center
  • Goleta Police
  • Goleta Valley Historical Society
  • Goleta Valley Library
  • Homelessness
  • Parks and Open Space
  • Parks and Recreation
  • Project Connect
  • Sustainability
  • Transportation and Development Engineering
  • Welcome / Stay Connected

Also at 5:00 p.m., mingle with the City Council, stakeholders and fellow Goletans. Enjoy light refreshments and take photos to remember the evening.

The main program begins promptly at 6:00 p.m. when Teen Star Finalist Tyler McCutchen will start us off with a song. Next, Mayor Perotte will give her State of the City Address followed by a Financial Update from Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet. The program concludes with the popular Q&A session featuring City of Goleta Department Directors. Bring your questions!

We hope to see you tomorrow!

