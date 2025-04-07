Goleta’s Community State of the City is TOMORROW, April 8

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
GOLETA, CA, April 7, 2025 – Be sure to join us TOMORROW evening, April 8, for the Goleta Community State of the City from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This is a must-attend event for anyone who loves Goleta. You will walk out the door feeling better informed and connected to your City and each other.
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Pick up a free tote bag and a passport sheet at the Welcome Table to use as you visit the 18 information tables inside. A City of Goleta keychain will be given to those who fill out their passport sheet and visit all of the tables.
City information tables include:
- Advance Planning
- Business License / Economic Development
- Capital Improvement Projects (CIP)
- City Clerk Division
- Emergency Services
- Environmental Services
- Finance
- Goleta Community Center
- Goleta Police
- Goleta Valley Historical Society
- Goleta Valley Library
- Homelessness
- Parks and Open Space
- Parks and Recreation
- Project Connect
- Sustainability
- Transportation and Development Engineering
- Welcome / Stay Connected
Also at 5:00 p.m., mingle with the City Council, stakeholders and fellow Goletans. Enjoy light refreshments and take photos to remember the evening.
The main program begins promptly at 6:00 p.m. when Teen Star Finalist Tyler McCutchen will start us off with a song. Next, Mayor Perotte will give her State of the City Address followed by a Financial Update from Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet. The program concludes with the popular Q&A session featuring City of Goleta Department Directors. Bring your questions!
We hope to see you tomorrow!