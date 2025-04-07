Introducing the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors 2025 Government Relations Committee.

The Government Relations Committee (GRC) advocacy supports housing, real estate, private property rights and other REALTOR® issues in the Santa Barbara South Coast, Sacramento, and Washington D.C. In addition to monitoring legislative matters at all levels of government, GRC also coordinates with members of allied organizations in an effort to solve mutual problems.

Pictured above are:

Geoff Rue, David Magid, Guenael Oristel, Samantha Ireland, Ed Fuller, Jarrett Gorin, Jennifer Berger, Doug Van Pelt, Staci Caplan, Don Katich, Steve Decker, Anette Vait, Laurel Abbott, Deborah Schwartz, Thomas Schultheis, Reyne Stapelmann, and Kathleen Rogers

Not Pictured: Patricia Costello, Betty Jeppesen, Paul Knight, Summer Knight

Thank you to these REALTORS® for volunteering their time and experience.

For further information on the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, visit sbaor.com.

