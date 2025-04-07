Police Investigate Two Assault with a Deadly Weapon Incidents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On April 6, 2025, around 2:16 a.m., Santa Barbara police officers responded to Cottage Hospital for a reported stabbing victim who had been brought to the Emergency Room. While on scene, officers learned that the victim had serious injuries and needed emergency surgery. In addition, officers learned that the stabbing had occurred near a bar establishment on the 3100 block of Sate St.

While officers were at the hospital investigating the stabbing, a gunshot victim arrived at the emergency room around 3:00 a.m. The victim from the shooting is expected to survive, and it appears to be an isolated incident at this time.

During the initial investigation of both the stabbing and the shooting, it was believed that these were not related and were independent incidents.

Detectives are actively investigating both incidents, and additional details will be released as they become available.